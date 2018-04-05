World
By Corvaya Jeffries
Updated April 5, 2018
Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales — he’s “Prince Harry” to you — and American actress Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19, 2018 at 12 p.m. GMT (7 a.m. ET).
The public can’t attend the actual ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle but a selected 2,600 can be part of the royal experience.
Those guests will include community leaders, students, charities and organizations close to the couple’s hearts, Windsor Castle Community members and those of the royal households and Crown Estate.
What’s a wedding without a reception?
The royal reception will take place at St. George's Hall, prior to a private evening reception for friends and family hosted by Prince Charles, Harry's father.
Who will be there?
They haven’t said publicly. It’s rumored that former President Barack Obama may make the cut.
Pomp and circumstance?
The UK’s Ministry of Defence said that military regiments and units which hold a special relationship with Prince Harry, who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, will provide “ceremonial support at the wedding and during the carriage procession.
Will there be cake?
The couple selected Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based Violet Bakery. Like Markle, Ptak also has American ties: She was raised in California. She’ll make a lemon elderflower cake that will feature buttercream and fresh flowers.
Who’s paying for all of this?
Traditionally, the bride’s family pays, but the royal family will pick up the tab for this one.
