March 29, 2018
Passover, also called Pesach, is the Jewish festival celebrating the exodus of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery in 1200s BC.
As the story goes, Israelites marked their doorposts with lamb's blood to protect children from the tenth plague: the slaughter of the first born.
With the protective mark, the destruction would “pass over” the house. Read the full story in chronological order in the Bible’s Old Testament book of Exodus.
Sometimes, Passover is called the Festival of Unleavened Bread. The only bread eaten is made without yeast (matzo or matzah).
There’s a ceremonial meal called the Seder. At the ceremony, foods of symbolic significance are eaten, and prayers and traditional recitations are performed.
The youngest child present asks the four questions about why the Seder night is different from other nights. The answers tell the Passover story.
Usually, a story about the flight of the Israelites from Egypt is read at the Seder from a book called the Haggadah.
