Nigeria's female DJs spinning against stereotypes

Published August 8, 2018
Men have long dominated Nigeria's DJ scene. However, a new breed of highly successful female DJs are challenging the status quo, attracting legions of fans and changing perceptions both at home and abroad.
DJ Switch rose to prominence after winning the first African edition of X-Factor as a rapper in 2013.
I don't see a gender in front of that term DJ. It's an art." she says. I'm an artist, and so I will refer to myself as a DJ. But for the purpose of making people really see, really appreciate the work that I've put in, I'd say female DJ.
DJ Switch wants to forge out a career as a DJ and take on the men at their own game.
"The DJ scene in Nigeria is obviously male-dominated. A lot of them are just scared, to be honest, of what potentially a woman could do."
DJ Cuppy has found a home in London which serves as base for her mission to increase the influence of African music.
"For me its all about advocacy, making sure that people are aware of the beautiful sounds", she says. "I want people to feel like 'gosh, I want to find out what all these songs are,' because it's so different to what they are used to."
This new generation is a 'rebellion movement' according to Cuppy. It is changing the landscape and inspiring the next generation in the process. "Because of what I have been able to achieve outside Nigeria, a lot of young Nigerians are now taking the same risks," she says.
