Monarchies around the world

Published January 30, 2019
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Not all countries have Presidents or Prime Ministers. Some have kings, queens, emirs or sultans. Or, like the UK, some have both.
These are some of the countries that still have monarchies.
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby's
Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa is King of Bahrain. He's previously held several roles in government including minister of defense, according to the Bahrain embassy's website.
Feng Li - Pool/Getty Images
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, shown here with his wife, Queen Jetsun Pema, is known as the "Dragon King." He became king of the South Asian country after his father abdicated in 2006.
TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images
The coronation of the UK's Queen Elizabeth II was held in June 1953. The British royals have a long lineage, including Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, one of the world's longest-reigning monarchs, salutes during a ceremonial guard of honor to mark his 68th birthday celebrations in Bandar Seri Begawan on August 14, 2014.
ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images
Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni succeeded his father, who had retired, in 2004. Before taking the throne, the king served as a professor of classical dance and artistic director of a ballet company, according to his website.
TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark succeeded her father on the throne in 1972.
ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko married in 1959. He became emperor in 1989. He is expected to abdicate in April 2019.
The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Imag
Jordan's King Abdullah took over the throne on Feb. 7, 1999, the day after his father died, according to the country's embassy website.
Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images
Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been Emir of Kuwait since 2006.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
King Letsie III has twice become king of Lesotho -- first in 1990, when his father fled the country for five years, and in 1996 after his father's death.
JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein assumed the regency of the small European nation in 1989.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg married in 1981. He has reigned since 2000.
Michel Porro/Getty Images
Malaysia elected Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah as the new king in January 2019 after the shocking abdication of Sultan Muhammad V.
AFP/Getty Images
King Mohammed VI of Morocco sits with his wife, Princess Lalla Salma. The king was crowned in 1999, according to Morocco's Ministry of Culture and Communication website.
Courtesy Moroccan Government/Getty Images
King Willem-Alexander succeeded his mother on the throne of the Netherlands. His mother, Princess Beatrix, abdicated in 2013.
Michel Porro/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
King Harald V of Norway took over the crown from his father in 1991, the Royal House's website says.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman salutes during a military parade in 2013.
MOHAMMED MAHJOUB/AFP/Getty Images
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani took over leadership of the Persian Gulf nation in 2013 after his father abdicated.
STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images/FILE
King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud succeeded one of his brothers, King Abdullah, on the throne of Saudi Arabia in January 2015.
Photothek via Getty Images
Felipe VI was formally proclaimed the new King of Spain in 2014 after the abdication of his father.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Mswati III was crowned Ngwenyama, or King, of Swaziland in 1986, when he was 18.
Cia Pak/UN Photo
Carl XVI Gustaf is the King of Sweden. The heir to his throne is his eldest child, Crown Princess Victoria.
ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images
King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun assumed the throne in Thailand in December 2016, nearly two months after the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
Sakchai Lalit/AP
Tupou VI and his wife, Nanasipau'u, are King and Queen of Tonga, the only monarchy that remains in the Pacific with its own royal family.
Edwina Pickles/Fairfax Media/Getty Images