Monarchies around the world

By CNN Staff

Published January 30, 2019

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Not all countries have Presidents or Prime Ministers. Some have kings, queens, emirs or sultans. Or, like the UK, some have both.

These are some of the countries that still have monarchies.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby's

Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa is King of Bahrain. He's previously held several roles in government including minister of defense, according to the Bahrain embassy's website.

Feng Li - Pool/Getty Images

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, shown here with his wife, Queen Jetsun Pema, is known as the "Dragon King." He became king of the South Asian country after his father abdicated in 2006.

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images

The coronation of the UK's Queen Elizabeth II was held in June 1953. The British royals have a long lineage, including Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, one of the world's longest-reigning monarchs, salutes during a ceremonial guard of honor to mark his 68th birthday celebrations in Bandar Seri Begawan on August 14, 2014.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni succeeded his father, who had retired, in 2004. Before taking the throne, the king served as a professor of classical dance and artistic director of a ballet company, according to his website.

TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP/Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark succeeded her father on the throne in 1972.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko married in 1959. He became emperor in 1989. He is expected to abdicate in April 2019.

The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Imag

Jordan's King Abdullah took over the throne on Feb. 7, 1999, the day after his father died, according to the country's embassy website.

Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been Emir of Kuwait since 2006.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

King Letsie III has twice become king of Lesotho -- first in 1990, when his father fled the country for five years, and in 1996 after his father's death.

JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein assumed the regency of the small European nation in 1989.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg married in 1981. He has reigned since 2000.

Michel Porro/Getty Images

Malaysia elected Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah as the new king in January 2019 after the shocking abdication of Sultan Muhammad V.

AFP/Getty Images

King Mohammed VI of Morocco sits with his wife, Princess Lalla Salma. The king was crowned in 1999, according to Morocco's Ministry of Culture and Communication website.

Courtesy Moroccan Government/Getty Images

King Willem-Alexander succeeded his mother on the throne of the Netherlands. His mother, Princess Beatrix, abdicated in 2013.

Michel Porro/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

King Harald V of Norway took over the crown from his father in 1991, the Royal House's website says.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman salutes during a military parade in 2013.

MOHAMMED MAHJOUB/AFP/Getty Images

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani took over leadership of the Persian Gulf nation in 2013 after his father abdicated.

STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud succeeded one of his brothers, King Abdullah, on the throne of Saudi Arabia in January 2015.

Photothek via Getty Images

Felipe VI was formally proclaimed the new King of Spain in 2014 after the abdication of his father.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Mswati III was crowned Ngwenyama, or King, of Swaziland in 1986, when he was 18.

Cia Pak/UN Photo

Carl XVI Gustaf is the King of Sweden. The heir to his throne is his eldest child, Crown Princess Victoria.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun assumed the throne in Thailand in December 2016, nearly two months after the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Sakchai Lalit/AP

Tupou VI and his wife, Nanasipau'u, are King and Queen of Tonga, the only monarchy that remains in the Pacific with its own royal family.

Edwina Pickles/Fairfax Media/Getty Images