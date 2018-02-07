World
Here’s what two in one month mean
By Faith Karimi
Updated Feb. 7, 2018
For the second time in two weeks, a powerful earthquake struck Mexico.
Although the two quakes hit hundreds of miles apart, experts say they have some similarities.
1.
The quakes are on the edge of the North American Plate, a major fault line.
When fault lines rupture, they can chain and trigger fissures at other locations along the plate’s edge.
2.
The Mexican capital is especially at risk because it is built on soft, wet ground that was once a lakebed.
The Mexico City earthquake struck at a depth of about 33 miles (51 km), making it a shallow quake. These types of quakes often cause the most damage.
3.
Both quakes occurred in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the most seismically active zones on the planet. About 80% of all earthquakes strike there.
Five tectonic plates — Cocos, Pacific, Caribbean, Panama and North American — collide in central and southern Mexico, making the region one of the most unstable.
Aftershocks can happen minutes, days, or months after the main quake hits, but the second quake in Mexico City is probably not an aftershock. Its epicenter was too far from the first quake’s.
... significant stored energy has been released from the ground, which means that the likelihood of much larger earthquakes in the region has reduced now.
Associate professor of geotechnical and earthquake engineering at the University of Technology Sydney