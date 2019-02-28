Mardi Gras 101: everything you need to know

world
Published February 28, 2019
If you've never been to Mardi Gras, you may think it's all about beads for b…well, you know. However, there is a rich history behind the celebration.
'Mardi Gras' is French for Fat Tuesday. It's also known as Shrove Tuesday.
Mardi Gras includes parades, parties and gastronomic indulgence in food and entertainment.
Mardi Gras precedes Ash Wednesday (40 days of penance to Easter Sunday)
It marks the last day of Carnival season
The celebration is often associated with New Orleans
January 6th (annually)
Carnival celebrations begin, continuing through midnight on Fat Tuesday. Carnival is most associated with places that have large Roman Catholic populations
March 5th, 2019
Mardi Gras aka Fat Tuesday
Over time parties and parades started to take place throughout Carnival season, organized by social clubs called "Krewes."
The tradition of "parade throws" is thought to have originated in the 1920s
Beads and coins called doubloons are thrown from the floats to the spectators. Contrary to popular belief, there is no need for nudity to attract throws.
Cake fit for a king
King cake has a brioche dough and an array of fillings. The plastic baby inside the cake is said to bring prosperity to whomever finds it.
No matter how you celebrate Mardi Gras, the event can be enjoyed by all ages.
