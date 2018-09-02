It's World Beard Day. Here are 13 great reasons to celebrate

world
Published September 2, 2018
Rich Fury/Getty Images
World Beard Day, celebrated each Sept. 1, is an opportunity to appreciate the splendor of people with beards. George Clooney, here, is an example. Although best known for clean-shaven roles, he's rocked an increasingly-more-salt-than-pepper beard in recent years.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
A beard can become a signature look. Michael Groover is the 2018 winner of The Hemingway Look-Alike contest in Key West, Florida. Ernest Hemingway himself, of course, wore an iconic beard.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Indian actor Ranveer Singh chopped his then-thick beard live for his fans on Instagram. He has been seen with this more closely cropped look since then.
SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP/Getty Images
Chris Hemsworth wears a beard in his best-known role as Thor, one of Marvel's Avengers.
Marvel Studios
Actor and perennial-James-Bond-candidate Idris Elba is nearly unrecognizable without his own signature beard.
LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
US basketball star James Harden of the Houston Rockets is an Internet meme star. He sets the bar high for his fellow ballers with the league's thickest beard.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
You knew Captain America best as a clean-shaven supersoldier, but you sat up straighter in the theater when Cap appeared in "Avengers: Infinity War" and Chris Evans was bearded.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Like many young men, baby-faced rapper-actor Drake occasionally embraces the glow-up a full beard can bring to someone who wants the world to take him more seriously.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Korean singer-actor Choi Siwon thrilled many fans with his short beard for the drama "She Was Pretty."
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images
Soccer star David Beckham began wearing a bit of stubble during his playing days.
CHRIS RADBURN/AFP/Getty Images
Oscar Isaac may be clean-shaven when he portrays Poe Dameron in the "Star Wars" movies, but he's sported beards for roles in films such as "Ex Machina" and "Inside Llewyn Davis."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Actor Ken Watanabe wore a beard in the film "The Last Samurai," and sometimes since then. The facial hair just adds to his distinguished style and demeanor.
Domenico Stinellis/AP
Jason Momoa's Aquaman, unlike the version of the character in the popular cartoon from the late 1960s, is a brooding, reluctant superhero with a bad-boy edge -- and an impressive beard.
DC Comics/Warner Bros.