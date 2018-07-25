In photos: Deadly wildfires ravage Greek towns

world
Published July 25, 2018
Dozens of people have been killed and scores injured in the worst wildfires to affect Greece in over a decade.
ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP/Getty Images
The fast-moving fires are burning across the Attica region. Attica has a population of about 3.5 million people, including the Greek capital of Athens and a number of suburban towns.
ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP/Getty Images
Greek authorities blame the fire's rapid expansion on increased wind intensity, which prevented residents and visitors in the area from escaping.
AFP/Hellenic Ministry of Defense/Getty Images
Members of a rescue team carry an injured woman in Mati, east of Athens. Rescue crews searched through charred homes and cars for those still missing after the wildfires.
Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
This is a burned house in the village of Neos Voutzas, near Athens.
ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP/Getty Images
Smashed dinnerware and tiles cover the floor inside a Neos Voutzas home.
Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images
A firefighting helicopter drops water to extinguish flames in the village of Kineta, near Athens.
Rescuers arrive in an area where several people died in Mati.
Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images
People watch a wildfire in Rafina.
Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images
A firefighter tries to extinguish hotspots during a wildfire in Kineta.
Valerie Gache/AFP/Getty Images
An aerial view shows burned houses near Athens.
Savvas Karmaniolas/AFP/Getty Images
Members of a rescue team look for missing people in Mati.
ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP/Getty Images