How to throw one helluva Royal Wedding party

World
By AJ Willingham
Updated May. 1, 2018
How often do royal weddings happen? Exactly. Host a memorable watch party with our suggestions that are beyond the basics. We can assure you, no one will be bored on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big day.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Decorate a lemon cake
CNN Digital
Traditionally, the royal wedding guests eat fruitcake but since this wedding is all about intercontinental compromise, Harry and Meghan are opting for a lemon and elderberry cake instead. Bless. In your case ...
Shutterstock
CNN Digital
Guess the expensive wine
CNN Digital
Harry and Meghan have reportedly selected a sparkling wine from Chapel Down winery in Kent, England ($35 to $42). Your guests can try to figure out which wine from a selection of them is the most expensive.
Shutterstock
CNN Digital
Play 'Suits and Fatigues'
CNN Digital
Celebrate the accomplishments of the bride and groom. Meghan rose to fame on the American TV show "Suits," and Prince Harry served in the British Army.
IMDB
CNN Digital
Have a royal wedding dance party
CNN Digital
It isn't clear what tunes Meghan and Harry will choose for their ceremony, so let's use some of the banging selections from Prince William and Duchess Catherine's wedding in 2011.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
CNN Digital
Fight over a British-American version of 'Would you Rather?'
AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
CNN Digital