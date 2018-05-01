World

How to throw one helluva Royal Wedding party

By AJ Willingham
Updated May. 1, 2018

How often do royal weddings happen? Exactly. Host a memorable watch party with our suggestions that are beyond the basics. We can assure you, no one will be bored on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big day.

Decorate a lemon cake

Traditionally, the royal wedding guests eat fruitcake but since this wedding is all about intercontinental compromise, Harry and Meghan are opting for a lemon and elderberry cake instead. Bless. In your case ...

Directions

  • Acquire a lemon cake, or a batch of lemon cookies.(Optional: Get blackberries which are basically American elderberries.)
  • Let your guests go to town with white icing, trying their hand at finely-piped lace and flowers.
  • Eat the ugliest ones first.

Guess the expensive wine

Harry and Meghan have reportedly selected a sparkling wine from Chapel Down winery in Kent, England ($35 to $42). Your guests can try to figure out which wine from a selection of them is the most expensive.

Directions:

  • Get three bottles of cheap wine and one bottle of not-cheap wine.
  • Set up a blind taste test by pouring a tiny bit into some numbered plastic glasses.(Don't go overboard -- getting hammered in the middle of the day is extremely un-royal.)
  • Have each guest take a whiff and a sip.

Play 'Suits and Fatigues'

Celebrate the accomplishments of the bride and groom. Meghan rose to fame on the American TV show "Suits," and Prince Harry served in the British Army.

Directions:

  • Divide the party crowd into two teams. One side should wear camouflage, the other suit jackets or ties
  • Pick a competition. Tug o' war or touch football, something that will make you look really ridiculous
  • Checkers or Rock Paper Scissors for the less adventurous crowd
  • Play until you want a divorce

Have a royal wedding dance party

It isn't clear what tunes Meghan and Harry will choose for their ceremony, so let's use some of the banging selections from Prince William and Duchess Catherine's wedding in 2011.

Directions:

  • Load up a playlist with the songs on the next page from William and Kate's official wedding program
  • Then dance! Is it hard to jam to music composed solely for string quartet? Yes, but that's the point! Every song can be a dance anthem if you try.

  • Bridal March from "The Birds" by Sir Charles Hubert Hastings Parry
  • I Was Glad by Sir Charles Hubert Parry
  • Fantasia in G by Johann Sebastian Bach
  • Farewell to Stromness by Sir Peter Maxwell Davies
  • Touch Her Soft Lips and Part from Henry V Suite by William Walton

Fight over a British-American version of 'Would you Rather?'

Directions: Use our suggestions on the next page or come up with your own.

  • Revolutionary War jokes are OFF LIMITS.
  • Pick one from each of the pairs and hope the answers don't ruin any friendships.

  • Sweet tea OR Brewed tea?
  • God Bless America OR God Save the Queen?
  • Cinderella's Castle OR Windsor Castle?
  • Ernest Hemingway OR Charles Dickens?
  • The Jackson 5 OR the Beatles?

