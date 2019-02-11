From chainsaw attack to dreams of gold

world
A South African triathlete's remarkable return to the sport after a gruesome chainsaw attack.
Published February 11, 2019
South African lifeguard Mhlengi Gwala took up triathlon competitively about five years ago.
He has competed in the ITU World Triathlon Finals and various half Ironman races around the globe
Gwala was out for an early morning run in Durban, South Africa, when a group of men attacked him.
The assailants pulled out a chainsaw and began to saw into his legs.
The chainsaw cut through the majority of his right leg, and part of his left leg.
Miraculously, the chainsaw stopped working and the men fled, Gwala said.
Gwala was rushed to the hospital, where doctors were able to save his legs.
The doctors told him he wouldn't be able to run for at least two years.
Gwala proved them wrong. He began biking and running again with the help of physical therapy four months post-op.
Gwala has qualified as a para-athlete, with his sights set on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
[Tokyo 2020] makes me wake up every morning, because I need to get strong, and if I'm going there, make South Africa proud of me.
The police still have no leads on the men who attacked Gwala.
I forgive them. I don't know them. But I forgive them. I can't forget. I'll always remember. Every day, every hour.
Gwala first got into sports as a way to clean up his life after a drug and alcohol addiction, he said.
I just wake up and work hard. Nobody died from working hard.