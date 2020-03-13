Friday the 13th: Superstitions and bad happenings

world
Published March 13, 2020
Friday the 13th is among us, so it's time to reminisce about the bad and creepy things that have taken place on this day.
If you have a fear of Friday the 13th, also known as "paraskavedekatriaphobia," beware of the superstitions that follow.
A common superstition is that having 13 people at a table is bad luck.
The superstition comes from the Last Supper, which had 13 attendees, according to history.com. The next day, on Good Friday, Jesus was crucified.
Mark Twain was allegedly invited to a dinner party as the 13th guest. The story says he went despite a friend's warning. Twain reportedly said, "It was bad luck. They only had food for 12."
A number of traumatic events have occurred on Friday the 13th in more recent times, according to history.com.
Buckingham Palace was bombed in 1940. The rapper and actor Tupac Shakur died in 1996. The Costa Concordia sank into the ocean, killing 32 people, in 2012.
