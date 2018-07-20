Extreme heat continues

world
Sweltering temperatures grip the Arctic, Asia, Europe and US
Published July 20, 2018
Following a hot start in May that climate experts in Sweden said was "three times in a million years" type heat, current temperatures over 30° C (86° F) are occurring daily across the country in July.
Image: Getty Images
Nearly 100 people were forced to leave their homes in Sweden, emergency officials said Thursday, as dozens of forest fires raged across the country as far north as the Arctic Circle.
Image: SOS Alarm, Sweden, Thursday July 19, 3 a.m. ET and Maps4news.com/©HERE
The extreme temperatures in Scandinavia extend all the way up to the Arctic Circle, where all-time record highs have been set this week in northern Norway, Sweden, and Finland. Temperatures topping 32° C have shattered records at stations going back to the 1800’s.
Image: ClimateReanalyzer
The weather turned deadly with 13 deaths linked to extreme temperatures that began the second week of July and will continue into next week.
Nearly 10,000 people have been hospitalized as temperatures have reached up to 40° Celsius (104° F).
Image: AP
Record-breaking heat grips southern plains through this weekend.
Over 50 million people in the Southern Plains are under a heat advisory or excessive heat warning.
High temperatures will be pushing 110° with heat index values likely exceeding 110° at times.
Dallas is in the center of these scorching temperatures with temperatures ranging from 105°-110° all the way into Monday.
The city will likely top 105° for six consecutive days, which would tie their 3rd longest stretch.
The heat shifts west into the desert southwest, where millions of people are already under excessive heat warnings. Starting Monday, temperatures around Las Vegas and Phoenix will easily exceed 110°.