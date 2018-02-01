World
By Delia Gallagher and Daniel Burke
Updated Jan. 31, 2018
Sixty-two conservative Catholic scholars and clergy have signed onto a letter that accuses Pope Francis with spreading heresy.
The letter does not accuse the Pope himself of being a heretic, but of supporting “heretical positions” on “marriage, the moral life and the Eucharist.”
The letter charges Francis with promoting seven heresies, most notably through his openness to allowing some divorced and remarried Catholics to receive Holy Communion.
At the center of the complaints is the Pope’s 2016 document “Amoris Laetitia,” which explored how to apply centuries-old Catholic doctrine to the complexities of modern life.
Conservatives contest that the Pope is tinkering with what is written in the Bible and has been affirmed throughout centuries in the Catholic Church on marriage.
Francis’ supporters say the Pope is not changing doctrine, but updating the practice of how the Catholic Church can meet the realities of today's families.
Pope Francis has broad support in the US. Seven in 10 adults view him favorably.
