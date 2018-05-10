world
By Melissa Mahtani and Janelle Davis
May 10, 2018
CNN asked women around the world, “What single thing would you change to improve gender equality where you are?”
Celebrities, athletes, politicians, businesswomen and activists joined in the conversation.
Honestly, to improve gender equality, we need to ensure that women see themselves portrayed -- all women see themselves portrayed -- in media, fashion, beauty and beyond.
Model
Caitlyn Jenner
TV personality
My path to womanhood was very different and through that process I feel like I learned a lot about women. Women are brought up to kind of be a second-class citizen. Emotionally weaker. Physically weaker. I've always been inspired by strong women. And in particular, both my daughters: Kendall and Kylie.
Well, first of all, I think that when you do a job application, you should not have to say your sex.
Fashion designer
Dee Rees
Screenwriter and director
I think it would be that men get asked these same questions on the carpet. As women, we’re constantly asked to interrogate our gender and men aren’t. So, we are constantly talking about what it means to be a woman, but men need to really interrogate and talk about what it means to be a man, because it’s that self-reflection that will lead to a broader conversation.
Carmen Yulín Cruz
Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico
The one thing I would do to change gender equality or improve gender equality is to ensure that all of our education is gender-equality based. In San Juan, we have started teaching people in that way so we’ve taught all of our teachers that if you talk about a female doctor, you talk about a male doctor… So that young girls and young women have role models that they can look up to, so that they know we rock!
Maysoon al-Damluji
Iraqi member of Parliament
If there is a single issue that I would choose it would be education, education and further education. I would like to see the day when a woman for instance would be the head of a tribal chieftain. So far it is very much a man orientated society and it is time that the wise cape of a woman took over the chieftain of a tribe.
We can have gender equality by having gender equality. It’s not that hard to have gender equality
Actress and comedian
Andra Day
Singer
I always say it starts with people’s perception. You know what I mean. So, you know one of the things I always say is that as woman, it starts when communities come together. They value themselves. They value each other... We have to force people for equal pay. We have to, you know, force people for justice when we experience, you know, sexual abuse, verbal abuse, physical abuse. So, we as a community come together and we kind of push that agenda.
Tzipi Livni
Former Israeli foreign minister
I think basically it’s about the way we feel. And this is a combination in a way of Obama and Nike. Just do it. Yes we can. It’s the need for every woman to understand that we can do it… having different women working together is something that really strengthened me during the campaign and I hope by making my decision I give also strength to other women.
One change I would love to see to advance equality for women, which is so ridiculous, but here in Nashville, what I would love is to hear women on country radio.
Singer
