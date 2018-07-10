All the boys are out. Photos from the Thai cave rescue

world
Twelve boys and their soccer coach have all been rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand they were trapped in for 9 days.
The team became trapped on June 23, 2018. The boys, ages 11 to 16, were exploring the Tham Luang Nang Non cave when heavy seasonal rains flooded the entrance and forced them to go deeper inside to find high ground.
After a tense three-day operation to extricate the team, all of the boys and their coach are out. Here are photos from the 18-day ordeal.
Monks attend a Buddhist prayer for the team.
Thai forest rangers examine a map as they review their rescue options.
A Thai Air Force worker drops near a possible cave opening.
Technicians lift water pumps to the drilling site.
Rescue teams arrange a water-pumping system at the cave's entrance.
Water is pumped out of the cave.
Emergency workers carry oxygen tanks as rescue operations begin.
This photo tweeted by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk shows rescue efforts during the three-day mission.
He visited the cave and left a mini-submarine there for future use.
Relatives of the trapped team members pray.
Thai military personnel walk into a cave during rescue operations.
Military personnel work inside the cave.
Members of the Royal Thai Navy are pictured with the team inside the cave. They were discovered alive on July 2nd.
Some of the team's family members celebrate after receiving news that the team was alive.
Family members pray in front of a Buddhist statue near the cave.
Thai soldiers work to connect pipes that help water from entering the cave.
An ambulance leaves the scene of the rescue effort.
The body of Saman Kunan, a former Thai Navy SEAL, is carried during a repatriation and religious rites ceremony on July 6th. Kunan died as he returned from an operation to deliver oxygen tanks to the cave. He ran out of air while underwater, an official said.
People watch and cheer as a helicopter flies toward an airstrip to transport one of the rescued boys to a hospital. Four boys were rescued on July 8th, another four were rescued on July 9th, and the rest were rescued on July 10th.
Thai police and military officers use umbrellas to shield a rescued boy before he was transported to a hospital.
Hospital staff and a police officer are seen during a news conference. The eight boys that had been rescued during the first two days of the operation were being treated in an isolation ward in a Chiang Rai hospital.
An ambulance believed to be carrying another one of the rescued boys heads to the hospital.
Rescuers walk toward the entrance of the cave as rescue operations resumed.
Rescue workers leave after all members of the team had been saved.
Thai Navy SEALs after the rescue effort was finished on Tuesday, July 10. One of them, a doctor who stayed with the team for a week after it was found alive.
Family members waited more than a week for news of their loved ones.
