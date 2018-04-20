10 simple things you can do every day to show our planet some love

WORLD
By AJ Willingham
April 20, 2018
This planet been pretty good to us, so why not love it back this Earth Day? Try a few of these little changes, which can add up to a big difference – no huge compost pile or down payment on a Prius required. (Although those things are cool, too!)
Tap water means no wasted plastic – or money.
Computers and tablets are energy-eaters, and their bright screens are a big reason why.
Your fave craft brew has a lower carbon footprint because there’s less transport involved.
Less paper or Styrofoam waste, plus they keep hot drinks hot longer!
If you’re already paying online, they’re probably a nuisance anyway.
Clothing waste is a big issue. Plus, with so many options in town and online, you can rock great style for less.
You’ll save energy and protect your most delicate threads.
Keep forgetting? Stow ‘em in your trunk or by the front door. No more plastic bag collection!
They’re so light, they often end up in oceans or ecosystems instead of the trash
Going 60 mph instead of 70 can save you up to 4 miles per gallon.
