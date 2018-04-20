WORLD

10 simple things you can do every day to show our planet some love

By AJ Willingham
April 20, 2018

This planet been pretty good to us, so why not love it back this Earth Day? Try a few of these little changes, which can add up to a big difference – no huge compost pile or down payment on a Prius required. (Although those things are cool, too!)

Ditch the bottled water.

Tap water means no wasted plastic – or money.

Dim your screens.

Computers and tablets are energy-eaters, and their bright screens are a big reason why.

Drink local beer.

Your fave craft brew has a lower carbon footprint because there’s less transport involved.

Love your travel mug.

Less paper or Styrofoam waste, plus they keep hot drinks hot longer!

Cancel paper bank statements and bills.

If you’re already paying online, they’re probably a nuisance anyway.

Buy gently used clothes.

Clothing waste is a big issue. Plus, with so many options in town and online, you can rock great style for less.

Air dry clothes when you can.

You’ll save energy and protect your most delicate threads.

Commit to reusable grocery bags.

Keep forgetting? Stow ‘em in your trunk or by the front door. No more plastic bag collection!

Skip the straw in your drink.

They’re so light, they often end up in oceans or ecosystems instead of the trash

If you can’t walk, bike, or take public transit, at least slow down.

Going 60 mph instead of 70 can save you up to 4 miles per gallon.

