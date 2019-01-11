10 buildings that will shape the world this year

world
2019 is expected to be a remarkable year for architecture, with groundbreaking designs and amazing engineering feats set to complete or open.
From New York to Beijing, here are the most anticipated structures this year.
This 1,296-foot-tall structure will become the second-tallest office building in New York. Which company gets to call this home? The angular, glass-covered tower will house Warner Media and its subsidiaries, including CNN.
Sitting 16 feet beneath the surface, you can dine with the fishes at Norway's Under. It's set to become Europe's first -- and the world's largest -- underwater restaurant.
At 745 feet, the Leonardo in Johannesburg will lay claim to the title of the continent's tallest building -- at least for now.
This airport looks like it's from another world. The 7.5 million-square-foot terminal will serve 72 million passengers a year by 2025.
This German museum has a minimalist, cube-shaped design as a nod to the design school's modernist traditions. The opening coincides with the influential school's centenary.
Inspired by China's largest bamboo forest, the theater's shade canopy represents the forest's natural awning of leaves while the slender white columns resemble bamboo.
Norra Tornen comprises two surreal, pixelated towers in Stockholm, Sweden. The first 410-foot-tall tower was finished at the end of 2018.
The new museum's overlapping discs "symbolize the mysteries of the desert's concretions and crystallizations, suggesting the interlocking pattern of the blade-like petals of the desert rose."
The rebuilding of Berlin Palace, which was destroyed in World War II and subsequently demolished, is nearing completion along with its centerpiece museum, the Humboldt Forum.
Beijing's twisting glass tower is set to feature a 623-foot-high atrium that will become, according to the architect's studio, the world's tallest.
