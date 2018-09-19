us

Yo-ho-ho! International Talk Like a Pirate Day is upon us!

By Christina Maxouris

Published September 19, 2018

Aye maties, 'tis the day we've all been waiting for!

But avast! Before you grab your grog and parrot, let's get ye educated!

The idea was born in 1995 on a YMCA racquetball court in Oregon when John "Ol' Chumbucket' Baur and Mark "Cap'n Slappy" Summers began throwing around insults - just like pirates.

Seven years later, Miami Herald columnist Dave Barry endorsed the idea, saying there were countless “practical benefits” to a Talk Like a Pirate Day.

Here's how you can best celebrate today.

Change your language settings on Facebook to English (Pirate).

Pro tip: Use a pirate translator website like Speak Pirate, to know what you're actually saying

Most importantly, check out what you should be called for the day on the Pirate Name Generator website.

Finally, scrounge around Ol' Chumbucket's International Talk like a Pirate Day website for pirate shows, books, comics and festivals.

Happy International Talk Like a Pirate Day! And don't forget to roll your R's! Arrrrgh!

