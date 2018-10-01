Yes, it's National Pizza Month

us
It's true. October is National Pizza Month.
National Pizza Month is the brainchild of the former publisher of Pizza Today magazine (yes, the publication really exists).
Why do we care? Well, pizza is the favorite food of many Americans.
In fact, more than 90% of Americans have a slice every now and then, according to Pizza.com
The days during the year when we're most likely to have a hankering for pizza are Super Bowl Sunday, Halloween, the night before Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Generally speaking, we're most likely to eat pizza on Saturdays, according to Pizza.com.
We take our pizza so seriously that even internal matters at pizza companies are a big deal. When John Schnatter, founder of Papa John's, was forced out of his job, it was national news.
So, how can you celebrate National Pizza Month?
First, check with your favorite pizza restuarant. It may be offering specials during October.
Another option: Try something different on your next slice. Is now the time to finally getting around to trying pineapple as a topping -- or anchovies?
Speaking of something different: Why not try someplace new? If you live in a place with multiple pizzerias, go to one you don't visit often or haven't tried before.
You also can learn how to make your own pizza at home, either from scratch or using a meal kit.
