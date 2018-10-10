us

Why Hurricane Michael is so dangerous

By Holly Yan

Published October 10, 2018

CNN

Even those jaded by hurricanes have never seen a storm like Michael.

Flying pine trees, deadly storm surge and widespread tornadoes are just a few of the Michael's expected hazards.

Here's what makes Hurricane Michael especially dangerous:

The strongest hurricane ever to hit the Panhandle

Michael will be the first Category 4 hurricane to slam that area.

You're going to see roofs off houses. You're going to see houses collapsing

Ken Graham

Director of the National Hurricane Center

Trees could become flying weapons

Florida's Panhandle is covered with thousands of pine trees. And with winds topping 140 mph, those trees could turn into violent projectiles. And with downed trees come power outages.

This could bring down thousands and thousands of those pine trees here -- not only making all the damage along the coast but inland as well

Chad Myers

CNN meteorologist

Storm surges could be deadly

Michael will spawn massive storm surges -- or walls of ocean water -- as high as 14 feet, forecasters said.

This is nothing to play around with. Those who stick around and experience storm surge are less likely to live to tell about it.

Brock Long

Head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency

Cities far inland will feel an actual hurricane

Many hurricanes sputter out after they hit land and lose the title of hurricane. Michael will keep plowing through the Southeast as a hurricane, with winds topping 73 mph as it crosses into Georgia.

And then you're going to see rainfall through South and North Carolina, dumping 4 to 6 inches of rain in rivers that are already saturated and haven't really receded much from Florence a few weeks ago.

Brock Long

Head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency

