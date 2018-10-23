Who is Sandra Day O'Connor?

us
Published October 23, 2018
Here is a look at the life of the first female justice of the US Supreme Court, Sandra Day O'Connor.
She was born March 26, 1930, in El Paso, Texas, to Harry and Ada Mae Day, who were ranchers.
She studied at Stanford University, where she earned a magna cum laude B.A. in economics in 1950. At Stanford law school, she was on the law review and graduated third in the 1952 class.
She married John Jay O'Connor III in 1952, too. They were married until his death in 2009. They had three children, Scott, Brian and Jay.
Early in her career, O'Connor worked as a county deputy attorney and a civilian lawyer for the US Army. By 1959, she'd opened a law firm in Maryvale, Arizona.
In the 1960s, she was Assistant Attorney General of Arizona and in the Airzona Senate. By 1972, she was majority leader in the state senate -- the first woman to have the position in any state.
O'Connor spent the late 1970s as a judge in Arizona, including the state court of appeals.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan nominated her, and the US Senate confirmed her, to the Supreme Court to fill the seat of retiring Justice Potter Stewart.
On the court, O'Connor was part of several particularly notable decisions.
In 1982, she wrote an opinion in Mississippi University for Women, et al., v. Hogan, invalidating a women-only enrollment policy at a nursing school because it "tends to perpetuate the stereotyped view of nursing as an exclusively women's job."
In 1996, she wrote the majority opinion in Shaw v. Reno, a 5-4 decision to restrict affirmative action policies and voting districts that are created to boost political power of minorities.
In 1999, she wrote the majority ruling opinion in the Aurelia Davis v. Monroe County Bd. of Ed 5-4 sexual harassment ruling that public school districts that receive federal funds can be held liable when they are "deliberately indifferent" to the harassment of one student by another.
She also voted with the majority in Stenberg v. Carhart, a 5-4 decision that strikes down state laws banning the medical procedure that critics call "partial-birth" abortion.
On January 31, 2006, O'Connor retired from the Supreme Court.
In retirement, she has received many honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
She released the book "Out Of Order," which is based on the Supreme Court and its history, in 2014.
On October 23, 2018, O'Connor announced that she had been diagnosed with dementia.
