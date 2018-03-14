Fast Facts

Donald Trump

Updated March 14, 2018

Here’s a look at the life of Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States.

1946

Trump was born on June 14 to Fred and Mary Trump in Queens, New York.

After boarding school at New York Military Academy, he attended the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a BS in Economics.

He’s been married three times.

  • Ivana (Zelnicek) Trump
    1977-1990, divorced

  • Marla (Maples) Trump
    1993-1999, divorced

  • Melania (Knauss) Trump
    2005-present

And he has five children.

  • Donald Jr., 40
    December 31, 1977

  • Ivanka, 36
    October 30, 1981

  • Eric, 34
    January 6, 1984

  • Tiffany, 24
    October 13, 1993

  • Barron, 11
    March 20, 2006

Like his father, Trump started out in real estate.

1973

Father and son were both named in a justice department lawsuit alleging their properties turned away potential African-American tenants.

1980s

Trump built and purchased multiple New York City properties and opened casinos in New Jersey.

1991

The Trump Taj Mahal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Two other Trump casinos followed suit the next year.

Trump turned his name into a brand, licensing everything from buildings, to steak, to vodka.

2004

“The Apprentice,” Trump’s reality show featuring aspiring entrepreneurs competing for his approval, premieres on NBC.

2015

Trump announced he was running for president on June 16 during a speech at Trump Tower.

His campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” was used by Ronald Reagan while he was running against President Jimmy Carter.

2016

On November 8, Trump, running as a Republican, is elected President of the United States.

He is the first US president who has never previously held elected office or served in a top government post or the military.

The first year of Trump’s presidency has been defined by:

Fiery tweetstorms

A special counsel investigation of possible collusion with Russia

And his ongoing feud with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

