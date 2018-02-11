When bullets rained down on Las Vegas

US
By Saeed Ahmed and Tiara Chiaramonte
Updated Feb. 11, 2018
At some point on September 28, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock checked into suite 32-135 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
He waited.
David Becker/Getty Images
Across the street, fans packed the sold-out Route 91 Harvest festival to drink, party, and sing along with country music acts including Eric Church, Sam Hunt, Big & Rich, and Jason Aldean.
David Becker/Getty Images
Paddock brought 23 weapons, multiple rifles – some with scopes on them – and a cache of ammunition. He packed them in more than 10 suitcases.
LVPD/AP
He smashed two windows in his hotel room with a hammer, picked up a gun, took aim at the 22,000 fans below, and opened fire.
CNN
For the next 10 to 15 minutes, it was full blown panic for the concertgoers.
They scrambled for cover and hid under blankets. They jumped over fences and shielded loved ones with their bodies.
CNN
It felt like an eternity. But a SWAT unit swiftly and methodically worked its way up the Mandalay Bay, floor by floor. They blew open the door to Paddock’s room.
David Becker/Getty Images
They were too late. Paddock had killed himself, leaving behind a whole host of questions. Chief among them:
WHY?
David Becker/Getty Images
At least 58 were dead.
Some 527 were injured.
David Becker/Getty Images
It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
|City
|Deaths
|Las Vegas, NV
Oct. 1, 2017
|58
|Orlando, FL
June 12, 2016
|49
|Blacksburg, VA
April 16, 2007
|32
|Newtown, CT
Dec. 14, 2012
|28
|Sutherland Springs, TX
Nov. 5, 2017
|26
|Killeen, TX
Oct. 16, 1991
|23
Drew Angerer/Getty Images/CNN Reporting
Those who were fortunate enough to make it out alive may never be quite the same.
CNN