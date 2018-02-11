US

When bullets rained down on Las Vegas

By Saeed Ahmed and Tiara Chiaramonte
Updated Feb. 11, 2018

At some point on September 28, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock checked into suite 32-135 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

He waited.

David Becker/Getty Images

Across the street, fans packed the sold-out Route 91 Harvest festival to drink, party, and sing along with country music acts including Eric Church, Sam Hunt, Big & Rich, and Jason Aldean.

David Becker/Getty Images

Paddock brought 23 weapons, multiple rifles – some with scopes on them – and a cache of ammunition. He packed them in more than 10 suitcases.

LVPD/AP

He smashed two windows in his hotel room with a hammer, picked up a gun, took aim at the 22,000 fans below, and opened fire.

CNN

For the next 10 to 15 minutes, it was full blown panic for the concertgoers.

They scrambled for cover and hid under blankets. They jumped over fences and shielded loved ones with their bodies.

CNN

It felt like an eternity. But a SWAT unit swiftly and methodically worked its way up the Mandalay Bay, floor by floor. They blew open the door to Paddock’s room.

David Becker/Getty Images

They were too late. Paddock had killed himself, leaving behind a whole host of questions. Chief among them:

WHY?

David Becker/Getty Images

At least 58 were dead.
Some 527 were injured.

David Becker/Getty Images

It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

City Deaths
Las Vegas, NV
Oct. 1, 2017		 58
Orlando, FL
June 12, 2016		 49
Blacksburg, VA
April 16, 2007		 32
Newtown, CT
Dec. 14, 2012		 28
Sutherland Springs, TX
Nov. 5, 2017		 26
Killeen, TX
Oct. 16, 1991		 23

Drew Angerer/Getty Images/CNN Reporting

Those who were fortunate enough to make it out alive may never be quite the same.

CNN