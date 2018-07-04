What's behind America's high incarceration rate?

us
Here are five facts to better understand the issue.
Published July 4, 2018
The United States has the world's highest incarceration rate.
Year after year, the US locks up more people per capita than any other country or territory.
2) El Salvador
3) Turkmenistan
4) US Virgin Islands
5) Maldives
More people are locked up in the US than there are living in many major cities.
Most inmates are held in state prisons and local jails -- not federal prisons.
Total state prison population
Total local jail population
Total federal prison population
In many cities and states, money decides who stays in jail and who gets out.
Estimated annual bail industry profits
The 'war on drugs' isn't solely to blame for mass incarceration.
In federal prisons, nearly half of all inmates are locked up for drug charges.
But in state prisons and local jails where most prisoners are housed, drug offenders are a much smaller segment of the population.
Minorities are still overrepresented in the prison population, but racial and ethnic gaps are shrinking.
Percentage of American adults who are white
Percentage of American adults who are African-American
Percentage of federal and state prisoners who are African-American
Percentage of federal and state prisoners who are white
Between 2009 and 2016, the African-American prison population ↓ 17%, while the number of whites behind bars dropped just 10%.
