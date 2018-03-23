US
By Dakin Andone
March 23, 2018
After 17 students and faculty members died in a shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, many Americans said “no more,” and began to agitate for stricter gun control laws.
Andrew Harnik/AP Photo
They are planning marches in Washington, DC, and throughout the country on Saturday, March 24, to demand that politicians pay attention to their concerns. Here’s what you should know about the March for Our Lives:
AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
What is it?
Some students who survived the Florida massacre joined with a gun control advocacy group to plan mass demonstrations. People in dozens of cities have taken up the cause and also plan to demonstrate.
Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images
What do they want?
Who’s participating?
Survivors of school shootings, gun control advocates and concerned supporters will take to the streets. Celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato also say they will participate.
Getty Images/Getty Images Europe/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester
Who’s paying for all this?
Organizers raised money from donations to a GoFundMe campaign, the March for Our Lives Action Fund and cash from celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
What if you can’t make it to DC but still want be involved?
There may be a sister march in your city. There are more than 800 events in the US and in cities overseas, including London, Paris and Tokyo.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
What happens after the march?
Anti-gun-violence advocates are calling for another national school walkout on April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.
Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images
They’re also eyeing the November midterm elections and encouraging voters to turn against politicians who don’t support gun control measures.
Bill Wechter/AFP/Getty Images