What you should know about the Iditarod dogsled race

Published March 4, 2020
Before the Iditarod dogsled race begins on March 7, find out some fast facts about the event.
1.
The Iditarod dogsled race is named after the Iditarod Trail, an old mail and supply route from Seward and Knik to Nome, Alaska.
2.
The race started in 1925, after a diphtheria outbreak in Alaska created an emergency need for medical supplies. Dogsledders made the delivery.
3.
The race ranges from 975 to 998 miles long. The length depends on if the southern or northern route is being run and varies based on course conditions.
4.
There is only one musher, which is the person who drives the sled, and 12-16 dogs per team.
5.
The first Iditarod was held in 1967. 58 mushers competed along a 50-mile trail.
6.
Participants must stop at all of the about 25 checkpoints and make a 24 hour stop at some point during the race.
7.
While the first day of the race is considered a ceremonial start, the next day is usually when the competitiveness kicks off.
