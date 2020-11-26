What you should know about Thanksgiving

us
Published November 26, 2020
Getty Images
If Ben Franklin had his way, the turkey would be our national bird. An eagle had "bad moral character," he said. A turkey was a "much more respectable bird."
Getty Images
You have Thanksgiving to thank for TV dinners. In 1953, Swanson had way too much leftover turkey meat. So someone suggested slicing it up and adding some side trimmings.
Getty Images
Black Friday is the busiest day of the year for plumbers, according to Roto-Rooter. After all, someone has to clean up after guests who "overwhelm the system."
Getty Images
When Abe Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday, it was thanks to the tireless efforts of a magazine editor named Sarah Josepha Hale, who also wrote "Mary Had a Little Lamb."
Kean Collection
Only male turkeys, called toms, gobble. Females, called hens, cackle.
Getty Images
Thanksgiving is not just an American holiday. Canadians celebrate it too. Except they do it the second Monday in October.
Getty Images
You stuffed yourself, and now you're sleepy. But it's not the tryptophan in the turkey. Chickens have more. You're groggy because you overate.
Shutterstock
Why is it called a turkey? Years ago, the Europeans took a liking to imported guinea fowls. Since the birds were brought by Turkish merchants, the English called them turkeys.
Getty Images
Later, when the Spaniards came to America, they found a bird that tasted like those guinea fowls. When they were sent to Europe, the English called these birds "turkeys" as well.
Getty Images