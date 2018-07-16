What you should know about Major League Baseball's All-Star game

us
Published July 16, 2018
Here's a look at Major League Baseball's annual All-Star Game, where representatives from the National League and American League compete in the contest also known as the "Midsummer Classic."
Harry How/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
The 89th MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, on July 17
Alex Brandon/AP
The All-Star team managers are the managers of the teams that were in the World Series the previous season.
Ron Blum/AP
All 30 Major League teams must be represented on the All-Star roster.
MLB
The Home Run Derby takes place the day before the All-Star Game. Eight players try to hit the most home runs in this bracket-style, timed competition.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
The first All-Star Game is held in Chicago's Comiskey Park. Babe Ruth hits the first home run in All-Star Game history. The AL team wins 4-2.
Getty Images
The Most Valuable Player award is introduced. Maury Wills of the Los Angeles Dodgers is named the MVP for the first All-Star Game, and Leon Wagner of the LA Dodgers is the MVP of the second game of the season.
AP Photo
The 73rd All-Star Game ends in a tie when MLB Commissioner Bud Selig decides to stop the game after 11 innings because the teams had run out of players.
Donna Ward/Getty Images
The 79th All-Star Game lasts four hours and 50 minutes, the longest in history. The game also ties with 1967 for most innings played, at 15.
Rich Pilling/MLB/Getty Images
As part of a collective bargaining agreement, the MLB decides the winner of the All-Star Game no longer has home field advantage in the World Series.
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images