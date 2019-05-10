What you don't know about Mother's Day

us
Published May 10, 2019
Mother's Day is observed on the second Sunday in May in the US. Here are a few things about the day that may surprise you.
More people purchase fresh flowers and plants for Mother's Day than for any other holiday except Christmas/Hanukkah.
In 2018, US consumers spent an estimated $23.1 billion celebrating Mother's Day. Shoppers spend an average $180 on Mom.
77% of consumers will give cards. 69% will give flowers. 55% will take their mothers out to eat this year. The most money will be spent on jewelry: $4.6 billion.
A woman named Anna Jarvis began a campaign for a nationwide observance of Mother's Day in honor of her late mother. The holiday became commercialized and she admitted she regretted ever starting it.
President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill recognizing Mother's Day as a national holiday.
