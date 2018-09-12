What to do when a hurricane's coming

us
Published September 12, 2018
This is NOT a drill.
Forecasters say a hurricane is headed your way. Authorities have put out the order to evacuate. You need to get moving.
Here's a checklist to help you get started, with tips from the American Red Cross, Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Hurricane Center.
Stay inside, protect your windows and doors, keep your local news stations on for new information, and download the Red Cross emergency app
Get ID tags for your pets
Secure lawn chairs or other outside items
Find emergency shelters
Fill bottles with drinking water
Fill your car's gas tank
Unplug small devices and turn off propane tanks
Buy a fire extinguisher
Have a to-go pack and learn evacuation routes
A first aid kit, flashlights, extra batteries, sleeping bags/blankets, cooking and eating utensils and prescription medications, chargers for devices
Paper plates, cups and towels
Non-perishable/canned foods
Jumper cables
Maps
Roadside emergency kit
GPS
Cash
Toilet paper
Disinfectant
Plastic bucket with tight lid
Household bleach
Feminine supplies
Soap
Wet wipes
Rain gear
Sturdy shoes
Mark yourself safe on Facebook or the Safe and Well website. Document property damage before contacting your insurance company.
If you evacuated, return only once authorities give the OK
Avoid contact with floodwaters, and don't walk or drive on flooded roads or through floodwaters
Look out for downed or unstable trees, poles and power lines
Don't drink tap water until authorities say it's OK
