What should you do if you get trapped by a wildfire?

Published August 1, 2018
Whether you ignored evacuation orders or didn't hear warnings at all, there's not much time to act if you're surrounded by a fast-moving wildfire.
The first step is to call 911. After that, here's what fire experts say you should do:
Park your car in an area clear of vegetation.
Close all vehicle windows and vents.
Lie on your car's floor.
Cover yourself with a blanket or jacket "to deflect some of the radiant heat off of you," said Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott McLean.
Stay inside your house.
Keep doors and windows closed but unlocked.
Stay away from outside walls and windows.
Fill sinks and tubs with water, since you'll probably lose power. "This is a way to stock up on water," McLean said.
Try to find a place free from vegetation, like a ditch or depression on level ground.
Lie face down and cover your body. "You want to protect your airway," McLean said. "That is what the leading cause of death in a fire is … [inhaling] hot gases produced by a fire."
