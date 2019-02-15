us

What is Presidents Day? The federal holiday, explained

By Michelle Lou and Brandon Griggs

Published February 15, 2019

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Beyond the day's tradition as a retail sales holiday, here's a look at the history of Presidents Day.

Mandel Ngam/AFP/Getty Images

It's officially named “Washington’s Birthday," in honor of America's first president.

Archive Photos/Getty Images

George Washington's birthday is February 22, but the holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of February.

Archive Photos/Getty Images

Since 1896, the US Senate has read George Washington’s Farewell Address on Presidents Day each year.

The holiday has evolved beyond only celebrating Washington, most notably to include Abraham Lincoln after his assassination in 1865.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

In 1968, a congressman attempted to change the official name to “Presidents Day.”

However, legislators from George Washington’s home state of Virginia opposed the idea and the proposal failed.

Besides Washington and Lincoln, William Henry Harrison and Ronald Reagan are the other presidents who were born in February.

Getty Images

Today the holiday might go by a different name depending on what state you live in.

Virginia calls it George Washington’s Day.

Three Lions/Hulton Archives/Getty Images

Alabama dubbed it Washington and Jefferson Day.

Kean Collection/Getty Images

Montana refers to it as Lincoln's and Washington's Birthdays.

Alexander Gardner/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Regardless of what you call it, the holiday honors all 45 presidents of the United States. You choose which ones you'd like to celebrate and how.

Pool/Getty Images