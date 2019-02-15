What is Presidents Day? The federal holiday, explained

us
Published February 15, 2019
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Beyond the day's tradition as a retail sales holiday, here's a look at the history of Presidents Day.
Mandel Ngam/AFP/Getty Images
It's officially named “Washington’s Birthday," in honor of America's first president.
Archive Photos/Getty Images
George Washington's birthday is February 22, but the holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of February.
Archive Photos/Getty Images
Since 1896, the US Senate has read George Washington’s Farewell Address on Presidents Day each year.
The holiday has evolved beyond only celebrating Washington, most notably to include Abraham Lincoln after his assassination in 1865.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
In 1968, a congressman attempted to change the official name to “Presidents Day.”
However, legislators from George Washington’s home state of Virginia opposed the idea and the proposal failed.
Besides Washington and Lincoln, William Henry Harrison and Ronald Reagan are the other presidents who were born in February.
Getty Images
Today the holiday might go by a different name depending on what state you live in.
Virginia calls it George Washington’s Day.
Three Lions/Hulton Archives/Getty Images
Alabama dubbed it Washington and Jefferson Day.
Kean Collection/Getty Images
Montana refers to it as Lincoln's and Washington's Birthdays.
Alexander Gardner/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Regardless of what you call it, the holiday honors all 45 presidents of the United States. You choose which ones you'd like to celebrate and how.
Pool/Getty Images