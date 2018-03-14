US
Scenes from the student walkout to demand stricter gun control laws
By Jan Diehm
March 14, 2018
Students from nearly 3,000 schools walked out to demand stricter gun control laws on the one month anniversary of a shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo
Yarmouth High School
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Harvest Collegiate High School
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Montgomery Blair High School
John Minchillo/AP Photo
Stivers School for the Arts
Marta Lavandier/AP Photo
Miami County Day School
Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Druid Hills High School
Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP
Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences
Darron Cummings/AP Photo
Zionsville Community High School
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
Washington-Lee High School
Jim West/ZUMA Wire
Fordson High School
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
Philadelphia High School of Creative and Performing Arts
Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo
Lincoln Park High School
Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo
Various schools
Jim Mone/AP Photo
Central High School
Casey Mozingo /The Goldsboro News-Argus via AP
Eastern Wayne High School
Julio Cortez/AP Photo
James Ferris High School
David Zalubowski/AP Photo
Columbine High School
Michael Dwyer/AP Photo
Various schools
Richard Vogel/AP Photo
Eagle Rock High School
John Locher/AP Photo
Las Vegas Academy of the Arts
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
James Logan High School