US

‘We want change’

Scenes from the student walkout to demand stricter gun control laws

By Jan Diehm
March 14, 2018

Students from nearly 3,000 schools walked out to demand stricter gun control laws on the one month anniversary of a shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Parkland, FL

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo

Yarmouth, ME

Yarmouth High School

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

New York, NY

Harvest Collegiate High School

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Silver Spring, MD

Montgomery Blair High School

John Minchillo/AP Photo

Dayton, OH

Stivers School for the Arts

Marta Lavandier/AP Photo

Miami Shores, FL

Miami County Day School

Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Atlanta, GA

Druid Hills High School

Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP

Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences

Darron Cummings/AP Photo

Zionsville, IN

Zionsville Community High School

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Arlington, VA

Washington-Lee High School

Jim West/ZUMA Wire

Dearborn, MI

Fordson High School

Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia High School of Creative and Performing Arts

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

Chicago, IL

Lincoln Park High School

Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo

Washington DC

Various schools

Jim Mone/AP Photo

St. Paul, MN

Central High School

Casey Mozingo /The Goldsboro News-Argus via AP

Goldsboro, NC

Eastern Wayne High School

Julio Cortez/AP Photo

Jersey City, NJ

James Ferris High School

David Zalubowski/AP Photo

Littleton, CO

Columbine High School

Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

Boston, MA

Various schools

Richard Vogel/AP Photo

Los Angeles, CA

Eagle Rock High School

John Locher/AP Photo

Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Union City, CA

James Logan High School