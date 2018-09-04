US schools now have more security guards than social workers

us
A new study suggests a disparity in public schools' efforts to protect their students
Published September 4, 2018
A new study by the American Civil Liberties Union and the UCLA Civil Rights Project shows a gap between the number of security officers and mental health workers in public schools.
Here are some key findings from the study.*
*Based on US Department of Education data from the 2015-2016 school year.
The number of public schools in the United States, as of 2016
The number of sworn law enforcement officers reported in public schools
The number of social workers reported in public schools
During the 2015-2016 school year, more than
students attended schools that reported having school resource officers (law enforcement), but no social workers.
The ratio of students to counselors in public schools as recommended by the American School Counselors Association.
The actual ratio of students to counselors. That represents a caseload 78% greater than what professionals recommend.
students are enrolled in schools that don’t meet that recommended ratio.
The ACLU's report comes as schools across the US are grappling with school safety and student well-being.
Some schools are considering arming teachers, and there are debates over what kind of school security measures can be supported with federal funds.
The ACLU’s report suggests schools should devote more resources to hiring mental health and support personnel, such as guidance counselors and social workers, than investing in more security systems.
