us

Top 10 movie smooches to spice up international kissing day

Let's live vicariously through cinema

By Erin Davis

Published July 2, 2019

Alamy

Ghost, 1990

Swayze and Moore get steamy in the scene that launched a thousand pottery class incidents.

Alamy

What's more romantic than kissing in the rain? Try dangling upside down. Or may be just be a superhero, because that's cool too.

Spider-Man, 2002

Alamy

Romeo and Juliet, 1996

Couldn't make this without including at least ONE 90's era Leo flick-- and this musical remake of R&J is the best of them, featuring a kiss that spans the ages.

Alamy

Hepburn and Peppard simmer in this classic romance. Honestly, anything can be iconic if Hepburn is one half of it.

Breakfast at Tiffany's, 1961

Alamy

Dirty Dancing, 1987

Though you may not have seen this one, you definitely know the songs. Nothing's more romantic than steamy dance scenes, so look no further than 1987.

GAMMA/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

This kiss was the last happy moment of the movie.(There was more than enough room on the wood thing-y, Rose)

Titanic, 1997

Alamy

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

The quote says it all.

“[W]hen you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”

Nora Ephron

Alamy

Realistic? No. Soggy and gross in real life? Definitely. Still the height of romance? You bet.

The Notebook, 2004

Alamy

Clueless, 1995

This kiss may be with her stepbrother, but it's one that drives tween-age girls crazy to this very day. (And no, it's not THAT weird)

Alamy

Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011

(Yup, another Ryan Gosling movie) A kiss that proves Emma Stone and Gosling's cinematic love life started long before La La Land.

Ben Glass/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Explore your favorite films from each decade: Watch CNN's "The Movies" Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.