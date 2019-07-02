Top 10 movie smooches to spice up international kissing day

us
Let's live vicariously through cinema
Published July 2, 2019
Swayze and Moore get steamy in the scene that launched a thousand pottery class incidents.
What's more romantic than kissing in the rain? Try dangling upside down. Or may be just be a superhero, because that's cool too.
Couldn't make this without including at least ONE 90's era Leo flick-- and this musical remake of R&J is the best of them, featuring a kiss that spans the ages.
Hepburn and Peppard simmer in this classic romance. Honestly, anything can be iconic if Hepburn is one half of it.
Though you may not have seen this one, you definitely know the songs. Nothing's more romantic than steamy dance scenes, so look no further than 1987.
This kiss was the last happy moment of the movie.(There was more than enough room on the wood thing-y, Rose)
The quote says it all.
“[W]hen you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”
Realistic? No. Soggy and gross in real life? Definitely. Still the height of romance? You bet.
This kiss may be with her stepbrother, but it's one that drives tween-age girls crazy to this very day. (And no, it's not THAT weird)
(Yup, another Ryan Gosling movie) A kiss that proves Emma Stone and Gosling's cinematic love life started long before La La Land.
