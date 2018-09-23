These are the most challenged books in the US

us
During Banned Books Week, the American Library Association highlights the most banned or challenged books
Published September 23, 2018
Each year, the American Library Association uses Banned Books Week to highlight issues of censorship. This year, Banned Books Week is Sept. 23 to 29.
These were the 10 most challenged books in 2017. The ALA bases its list on news reports and voluntary reports of challenges, often related to schools or school districts.
I am Jazz, By Jazz Jennings
Stated reason for challenges: It discusses gender identity
And Tango Makes Three, by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell
Stated reasons for challenges: It includes a same-sex relationship
The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas
Stated reasons for challenges: It includes drug use, profanity and "offensive" language
To Kill a Mockingbird, by Harper Lee
Stated reasons for challenges: Violence and use of the N-word
Sex is a Funny Word, written by Cory Silverberg, illustrated by Fiona Smyth
Stated reasons for challenges: It addresses sex education
George, by Alex Gino
Stated reasons for challenges: It includes a transgender child
The Kite Runner, by Khaled Hosseini
Stated reasons for challenges: It has sexual violence, "leads to terrorism" and "promotes Islam"
Drama, by Raina Telgemeier
Stated reasons for challenges: It includes LGBT characters
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, by Sherman Alexie
Stated reasons for challenges: Profanity and sexually explicit situations
Thirteen Reasons Why, by Jay Asher
Stated reasons for challenges: It discusses suicide
