us

These are the most challenged books in the US

During Banned Books Week, the American Library Association highlights the most banned or challenged books

By Staff

Published September 23, 2018

Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Each year, the American Library Association uses Banned Books Week to highlight issues of censorship. This year, Banned Books Week is Sept. 23 to 29.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

These were the 10 most challenged books in 2017. The ALA bases its list on news reports and voluntary reports of challenges, often related to schools or school districts.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

10

I am Jazz, By Jazz Jennings

Stated reason for challenges: It discusses gender identity

Dial Books/Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

9

And Tango Makes Three, by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell

Stated reasons for challenges: It includes a same-sex relationship

Little Simon

8

The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas

Stated reasons for challenges: It includes drug use, profanity and "offensive" language

Balzer + Bray

7

To Kill a Mockingbird, by Harper Lee

Stated reasons for challenges: Violence and use of the N-word

Grand Central Publishing

6

Sex is a Funny Word, written by Cory Silverberg, illustrated by Fiona Smyth

Stated reasons for challenges: It addresses sex education

Triangle Square

5

George, by Alex Gino

Stated reasons for challenges: It includes a transgender child

Scholastic Press

4

The Kite Runner, by Khaled Hosseini

Stated reasons for challenges: It has sexual violence, "leads to terrorism" and "promotes Islam"

Riverhead Books

3

Drama, by Raina Telgemeier

Stated reasons for challenges: It includes LGBT characters

Graphix

2

The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, by Sherman Alexie

Stated reasons for challenges: Profanity and sexually explicit situations

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

1

Thirteen Reasons Why, by Jay Asher

Stated reasons for challenges: It discusses suicide

Razorbill