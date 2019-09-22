us

These are the 11 most challenged books in the US

By CNN Staff

Published September 22, 2019

Each year, the American Library Association uses Banned Books Week to highlight censorship. This year, Banned Books Week is Sept. 22-28.

Here are the 11 most challenged books in 2018.

11.

Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan

Stated reasons for challenges: For including LGBTQ content

10.

This Day in June by Gayle E. Pitman, illustrated by Kristyna Litten

Stated reasons for challenges: For including LGBTQ content

9.

The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie

Stated reasons for challenges: Profanity, violence, gambling, underage drinking and for its religious viewpoint

8.

Skippyjon Jones series written and illustrated by Judy Schachner

Stated reasons for challenges: For depicting stereotypes of Mexican culture

7.

This One Summer by Mariko Tamaki, illustrated by Jillian Tamaki

Stated reasons for challenges: It includes profanity and sexual references

6.

Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher

Stated reasons for challenges: It discusses teen suicide

5.

Drama written and illustrated by Raina Telgemeier

Stated reasons for challenges: For featuring LGBTQ characters and themes

4.

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Stated reasons for challenges: It was deemed “anti-cop,” and includes profanity, drug use and sexual references

3.

Captain Underpants series written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey

Stated reasons for challenges: The series is perceived as encouraging disruptive behavior. This specific book includes a same-sex couple

2.

A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo by Jill Twiss, illustrated by EG Keller

Stated reasons for challenges: LGBTQ content

1.

George by Alex Gino

Stated reasons for challenges: It mentions “dirty magazines,” describes male anatomy and includes a transgender character

