These are the 11 most challenged books in the US

us
Published September 22, 2019
Each year, the American Library Association uses Banned Books Week to highlight censorship. This year, Banned Books Week is Sept. 22-28.
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
Here are the 11 most challenged books in 2018.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
11.
Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan
Stated reasons for challenges: For including LGBTQ content
Ember
10.
This Day in June by Gayle E. Pitman, illustrated by Kristyna Litten
Stated reasons for challenges: For including LGBTQ content
Magination Press
9.
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie
Stated reasons for challenges: Profanity, violence, gambling, underage drinking and for its religious viewpoint
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
8.
Skippyjon Jones series written and illustrated by Judy Schachner
Stated reasons for challenges: For depicting stereotypes of Mexican culture
Dutton Juvenile
7.
This One Summer by Mariko Tamaki, illustrated by Jillian Tamaki
Stated reasons for challenges: It includes profanity and sexual references
First Second
6.
Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher
Stated reasons for challenges: It discusses teen suicide
Razorbill
5.
Drama written and illustrated by Raina Telgemeier
Stated reasons for challenges: For featuring LGBTQ characters and themes
GRAPHIX
4.
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
Stated reasons for challenges: It was deemed “anti-cop,” and includes profanity, drug use and sexual references
Balzer + Bray
3.
Captain Underpants series written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey
Stated reasons for challenges: The series is perceived as encouraging disruptive behavior. This specific book includes a same-sex couple
Scholastic Corporation
2.
A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo by Jill Twiss, illustrated by EG Keller
Stated reasons for challenges: LGBTQ content
Chronicle Books
1.
George by Alex Gino
Stated reasons for challenges: It mentions “dirty magazines,” describes male anatomy and includes a transgender character
Scholastic Press