US
This week’s Parkland high school shooting is on the list
By Saeed Ahmed
Feb. 14, 2018
Mass shootings in America are getting deadlier.
Of the 30 deadliest shootings in the US dating back to 1949, 19 have occurred in the last 10 years, and the latest happened this week.
1. The Harvest Music Festival
October 1, 2017
58 killed
David Becker/Getty Images
Stephen Paddock, 64, fires from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on a crowd of more than 20,000 gathered on the Las Vegas Strip. He kills 58 people and injures more than 500. Police believe the gunman then kills himself.
2. Pulse night club
June 12, 2016
49 killed
David McNew/Getty Images
Omar Saddiqui Mateen, 29, opens fire inside Pulse, a gay nightclub, in Orlando. At least 49 people are killed and more than 50 are injured. Police shoot and kill Mateen during an operation to free hostages officials say he was holding at the club.
3. Virginia Tech
April 16, 2007
32 killed
Tim Sloan/AFP/Getty Images
Student Seung-Hui Cho, 23, goes on a shooting spree, killing 32 people in two locations and wounding an undetermined number of others on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. The shooter dies by suicide.
4. Sandy Hook
December 14, 2012
27 killed
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Adam Lanza, 20, guns down 20 children, ages 6 and 7, and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, before turning the gun on himself. Investigators later find the shooter’s mother, Nancy Lanza, dead from a gunshot wound.
5. First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs
November 5, 2017
26 killed
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
A man walks into a small church in a rural Texas town and guns down 26 people. The shooter, identified by two law enforcement sources as Devin Patrick Kelley, is found dead after a brief chase, but it’s unclear if he is killed or takes his own life. It is the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
6. Luby’s Cafeteria
October 16, 1991
23 killed
Gary Edwards/AFP/Getty Images
In Killeen, Texas, 35-year-old George Hennard crashes his pickup truck through the wall of a Luby’s Cafeteria. After exiting the truck, Hennard shoots and kills 23 people. He then takes his own life.
7. McDonald’s in San Ysidro
July 18, 1984
21 killed
Lenny Ignelzi/AP Photo
In San Ysidro, California, 41-year-old James Huberty, armed with a long-barreled Uzi, a pump-action shotgun and a handgun, shoots and kills 21 adults and children at a McDonald’s. A police sharpshooter kills Huberty one hour after the rampage begins.
8. University of Texas
August 1, 1966
18 killed
Harry Cabluck/AP Photo
Charles Joseph Whitman, a former US Marine, kills 16 and wounds at least 30 while shooting from a tower at the University of Texas at Austin. Police officers Ramiro Martinez and Houston McCoy shoot and kill Whitman in the tower. Whitman had killed his mother and wife earlier in the day.
9. Parkland high school
February 14, 2018
17 killed
Joel Auerbach/AP Photo
A former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The suspect, a former student, was expelled for disciplinary reasons, officials said. He was taken into custody shortly after the attack.
10. San Bernardino
December 2, 2015
14 killed
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Married couple Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik open fire on an employee gathering taking place at Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, killing 14 people. They are killed in a shootout with police later in the day.
10. Edmond, Oklahoma
August 20, 1986
14 killed
David Longstreath/AP Photo
In Edmond, Oklahoma, part-time mail carrier Patrick Henry Sherrill, armed with three handguns, kills 14 postal workers in 10 minutes and then takes his own life with a bullet to the head.