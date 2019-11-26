The do's and don'ts of Friendsgiving

us
Published November 26, 2019
As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, there's another celebration to prepare for: Friendsgiving, the often informal Thanksgiving celebration with friends.
Here are some common do's and don’ts for the occasion.
DO
Keep it simple. To avoid breaking the bank or spending hours in the kitchen, have a potluck-style dinner.
DON'T
Show up empty-handed, no matter what. Bring a side dish or appetizer. And if cooking isn't your specialty, wine or utensils are always appreciated.
DO
Have an activity planned. Whether it's a movie screening or pumpkin-carving contest, find something to keep the group entertained. But beware, Uno and other games can end friendships.
DON'T
Forget the wine. Or get crafty with a signature cocktail. But also don't forget the nonalcoholic beverages for those who don't partake.
DO
Enjoy yourself. But most of all, remember to be thankful for the friends who have turned into family.
