US
The day the sun disappears
By Judson Jones
Updated Feb. 3, 2018
For a brief moment, day will turn to night.
When the Earth, moon and sun line up just right, the moon blocks the sun’s entire surface, creating the total eclipse.
Gene Blevins/AFP/Getty Images
Experiencing a total solar eclipse where you live happens about once in 375 years.
Natalie Behring/Getty Images
The last time one crossed the US from the Pacific to the Atlantic was 99 years ago.
NASA/Getty Images
You’ll have to wait until 2045 to see another total solar eclipse like this one.
Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images
To see the eclipse in totality, where the moon completely blocks the sun, you’ll need to be inside this narrow 70-mile wide swath.
NASA/CNN Digital
Carbondale, Illinois, will experience the longest duration of the total eclipse, clocking in at two minutes and 43 seconds.
NASA/CNN Digital
No matter where you’re watching, you should avoid looking at the sun with your naked eye. And you should only remove your eclipse glasses at the moment of total solar eclipse.
Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images