Total solar eclipse

The day the sun disappears

By Judson Jones
Updated Feb. 3, 2018

For a brief moment, day will turn to night.

When the Earth, moon and sun line up just right, the moon blocks the sun’s entire surface, creating the total eclipse.

Gene Blevins/AFP/Getty Images

Experiencing a total solar eclipse where you live happens about once in 375 years.

Natalie Behring/Getty Images

The last time one crossed the US from the Pacific to the Atlantic was 99 years ago.

NASA/Getty Images

You’ll have to wait until 2045 to see another total solar eclipse like this one.

Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images

To see the eclipse in totality, where the moon completely blocks the sun, you’ll need to be inside this narrow 70-mile wide swath.

NASA/CNN Digital

Carbondale, Illinois, will experience the longest duration of the total eclipse, clocking in at two minutes and 43 seconds.

NASA/CNN Digital

No matter where you’re watching, you should avoid looking at the sun with your naked eye. And you should only remove your eclipse glasses at the moment of total solar eclipse.

Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images