94% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies

Published May 22, 2018
Almost all public school teachers — 94% — have spent some of their own money on school supplies without reimbursement, according to a survey done by the National Center for Education Statistics.
Between 2014 and 2016 the median amount spent spent was $297. The plurality (44%) of teachers spent $250 or less. But, the average amount spent was…
Public school teachers spent an average of $479 of their own money during two years.
The amount of money spent depended on the school classification, community type, instructional level and the socioeconomic status of the students.
Elementary school teachers were more likely than secondary school teachers to spend their own money, and they spent more of it.
Ninety-five percent of elementary school teachers spent their own money on school supplies, (paying an average of $526), compared to 93% of secondary school teachers ($430 spent on average).
Teachers in cities spent more, on average, than teachers in suburban, town or rural public schools, but it wasn’t a significant difference.
The biggest factor in the amount of money spent was the portion of students who were approved for free or reduced-price lunches, an indicator of their socioeconomic status.
In schools where 75% or more of the students participated in free or reduced-price lunches, teachers were spending, on average, $554 on school supplies.
Here’s how teacher spending compares with percentage of students with free or reduced-price lunches:
National Center for Education Statistics