What kids want you to know -- just in case they die in a school shooting

us
Published May 23, 2018
Where they’d want to be buried. How to console their grieving parents. What to tell politicians who offered only prayers in response to their untimely deaths. This is what American children are tweeting about.
After yet another school massacre, their messages -- carried by the hashtag #IfIDieInASchoolShooting -- offer a woeful glimpse into the sense of apparent inevitability that someday soon, they’ll all be felled by bullets on campus. Here’s what this nation’s youth are saying:
Diptendu Dutta/AFP/Getty Images
Students are considering what they’d miss
Andrew Schneidawind appears to have started the hashtag Sunday afternoon.
… and where they’d want to be buried
They’re imagining their parents in mourning ...
… and leaving instructions for those left behind.
And then there’s this.
They also share how they’d want to be remembered ...
... and that they’re not blind to the politics of guns.
Teachers, too, have added their voices.