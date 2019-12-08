Remembering the attack on Pearl Harbor

us
On December 7, 1941, Japanese forces launched a surprise attack on the Pearl Harbor naval base on Oahu, Hawaii.
The strike began just before 8 a.m. on a Sunday, carried out by a strike force that included 353 Japanese planes, 35 submarines and two battleships.
Multiple American ships were damaged or destroyed. More than 160 aircraft were destroyed.
While Japan hadn't declared war on the United States prior to the strike, there were some indications of a possible attack.
According to The National WWII Museum, an American cryptologist intercepted a Japanese message regarding Pearl Harbor on Dec. 6.
The strike killed more than 2,400 Americans, and it catapulted the United States into World War II.
The USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii marks the resting place of the crewmen killed that day.
December 7 has since been remembered as, in President Franklin Roosevelt's words, "a date which will live in infamy."
