US
We tried to find out
By Leyla Santiago, Khushbu Shah and Rachel Clarke
Updated Feb. 7, 2018
Towns and communities across Puerto Rico are entirely without power more than six weeks after Hurricane Maria.
The island’s leadership is touting restoration figures that show nearly 40% of electricity generation has resumed.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
But it doesn’t say how much of that power is actually reaching homes, schools and hospitals.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
So, while some power plants can generate power, the ability to transmit it to homes may not be possible in some areas.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
With no reliable government information, CNN tried to contact each of the 78 municipalities in Puerto Rico, which are coordinating their own recoveries.
Bill Weir/CNN
42 municipalities couldn’t be reached. Of the 36 towns CNN reached, just four regions reported that they were more than 50% back on line.
CNN Digital
Still, Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) insists they’re on target with work, having exceeded the goal of 33% power generation by the end of October.
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images
For ordinary people, the lack of power — especially for those without a generator or the ability to run one — is one long, relentless grind.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Puerto Rico’s power grid was in desperate need of repair before Hurricane Maria shut it down completely.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
And help took time to arrive.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
Then some of the first repair crews were linked to multimillion-dollar contracts that caused political and financial controversy. Puerto Rico’s governor announced that deal would be void.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
Puerto Rico is now appealing to New York and Florida to send power workers and FEMA has tasked the US Army Corps of Engineers with rebuilding the island’s infrastructure.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images