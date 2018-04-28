North Atlantic right whales are on the edge of extinction

US
By Doug Criss
Updated April 28, 2018
In 2000, only one North Atlantic right whale calf was spotted off the coasts of Florida and Georgia.
One year later? 31. But the hope for another rebound like that is fading.
Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty Images
The outlook for the right whale is grim as they're on the endangered species list. This year, it looks worse.
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
Researchers say they haven't seen any newborns in the calving areas lately and there's only about 450 of them left. 100 of those being breeding females.
Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty Images
In 2017, 17 dead right whales washed up on atlantic beaches.
Brian Skerry/National Geographic/Getty Images
The lack of births and rising number of deaths is an unsustainable combination.
The top cause of death used to be whaling. They were hunted almost to extinction by the end of the 19th century by commercial whalers.
DEA /De Agostini/Getty Images
Today, whaling isn't a threat to them. Instead, their top threats are getting entangled in fishing lines and being hit by ships.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Also, female right whales are dying at about age 30. That’s far too young, especially in comparison with the closely related Bowhead whales, which live to be about 200.
Alexander Joe/AFP/Getty Images