From straw bans to a $15 minimum wage, July brings new laws

us
Published July 12, 2018
Hundreds of new laws went into effect in July across the country. Here's a look at some of the brand-new rules:
Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images
This goes for all food service businesses. Violators are subject to a $250 fine.
Shutterstock
A new law permits unstructured recreational time "in any calculation of total instructional time or teaching hours, provided that such unstructured recreational time does not exceed 15 percent of total instructional time or teaching hours."
Thinkstock
Marijuana products sold in California must pass additional tests for certain chemicals, pesticides and foreign materials. Recreational marijuana became legal in the Golden State at the beginning of the year.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
As part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, every superintendent must designate a school safety specialist and the school board must determine how many of its personnel will carry a weapon.
CNN
Floridians under age 18 may not get marriage licenses. The new law is intended to protect minors who may be pressured into early marriages.
Shutterstock
Indiana residents who were adopted before January 1, 1983, may request access to their records. This access is only permitted to eligible individuals such as an adult adoptee, adoptive parent, birth parent and birth sibling. A biological parent can file to block access.
shutterstock
Drivers for services such as Uber or Lyft will face lower blood alcohol limits. The limit for DUIs for these drivers is 0.04 down from 0.08.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Indiana students can bring and apply sunscreen lotion at school without a doctor's note or prescription and no longer have to store it in a specific place. The same goes for Maryland students as schools are now educating students about sun safety.
Shutterstock