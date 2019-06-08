us

National Best Friends Day: A look at America's favorite best buds

By Erin Davis and Saeed Ahmed

Published June 8, 2019

CNN

Bert and Ernie

If this "Sesame Street" relationship taught us anything, it’s that opposites attract -- and also that Ernie’s spray bottle chuckle gets pretty irritating.

2013. Sesame Workshop. All rights reserved

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

These Hollywood homies have been going strong since the 1997 premiere of their film "Good Will Hunting," which makes total sense considering the two are also creative partners.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

These two comedic actresses light up the big screen, especially when they're co-stars. But did you know they're also best friends off screen?

NBC

Barack Obama and Joe Biden

It's weird that you can buy framed photos of the former President and Vice President to hang in your house. Then again, these oval office pals are a pretty wholesome pair.

AFP/Getty Images

Tyler the Creator and A$AP Rocky

Whether it's making music together or cracks at each other's expense, these hip-hop buds always put on an entertaining show.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lloyd and Harry

Pop culture immortalized the close friendship of the "Dumb and Dumber" duo and their goofy humor.

New Line Cinema

Beavis and Butthead

This notoriously explicit pair are life-long buds. But you probably shouldn't try to copy any of their crazy antics in real life.

MTV

The 'Friends' crew

Of course, you can have more than just one BFF. Just ask Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe and Joey. They're #FriendshipGoals

Warner Bros.Television/Everett Collection