MS-13: Made in America

What you should know about the gang Trump calls 'violent animals'
Published September 21, 2018
Photo: Esteban Felix/AP
In the White House’s crackdown on illegal immigration, one of its prime targets is La Mara Salvatrucha, the lethal street gang also known as MS-13.
Photo: John Moore/Getty Images
The gang, which can be found in both Central and North America, has become notorious for its unflinching violence. It made national news after the grisly 2016 murders of two teen girls on Long Island.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
In speeches, President Trump has referred to the group's members as “animals.”
Yet while the Trump administration seeks to thin MS-13’s US ranks through deportation, how the group came to exist sometimes gets lost in translation.
Here’s what you should know:
Photo: CNN
La Mara Salvatrucha emerged in Los Angeles in the 1980s among immigrants from El Salvador. They’d left their homeland amid a violent civil war that the US participated in by providing the government with military training and financial support to stave off leftist uprisings.
Photo: Elmer Martinez/AFP/Getty Images
Though the gang was founded by Salvadorans in the US, it grew to include Guatemalans, Hondurans and others from the region who were fleeing war and instability. The group formed as a response to the local gang culture and offered protection for its members.
Photo: Orlando Estrada/AFP/Getty Images
In the early 1990s, US immigration authorities deported MS-13 gang members, many of whom had arrived as children, back to their home countries, causing an explosion in gang violence there.
Photo: John Moore/Getty Images
Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
“In 2014, a massive wave of unaccompanied minors began showing up on the U.S./Mexico border, mostly from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Most had been sent for by family members who had previously settled in the U.S. in an attempt to create better and safer lives for themselves and their children. Not long after, horrific, brutal murders were being reported mostly in cities on the East Coast of the United States where large communities of Central Americans reside.”
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
“MS-13 members were responsible for brutal gang wars, murder, prostitution, drug smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal transport of aliens across the United States–Mexico border.”
Photo: John Torigoe/CNN
MS-13 operates in 46 US states and the District of Columbia, according to the US Attorney’s office, as well as throughout Central America. The gang boasts more than 10,000 members in the US and 30,000 worldwide, according to US Justice Department estimates.
Photo: CNN
The MS-13 gang can be recognized by their clothing or tattoos incorporating MS-13 or the number 13, the FBI says. Facial tattoos are popular.
Photo: Getty Images
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in 2017 that the Justice Department was establishing an organized crime task force targeting MS-13 activities. ICE continues to deport non-citizen gang members.
Photo: Part2 Pictures