MS-13: Made in America

“In 2014, a massive wave of unaccompanied minors began showing up on the U.S./Mexico border, mostly from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Most had been sent for by family members who had previously settled in the U.S. in an attempt to create better and safer lives for themselves and their children. Not long after, horrific, brutal murders were being reported mostly in cities on the East Coast of the United States where large communities of Central Americans reside.”