May 8, 2018
Mother’s Day is observed on the second Sunday in May in the US. Here are a few things about the day that may surprise you.
More people purchase fresh flowers and plants for Mother’s Day than for any other holiday except Christmas/Hanukkah.
In 2018, it is estimated that US consumers will spend $23.1 billion celebrating Mother’s Day. Shoppers will spend an average of $180.00 on Mom.
77% of consumers will give cards. 69% will give flowers. 55% will take their mothers out to eat this year. The most money will be spent on jewelry: $4.6 billion.
1872
Julia Ward Howe, an american feminist and abolitionist, suggested Mother’s Day in the United States as a day mothers could rally for peace.
1908
A woman named Anna Jarvis began a campaign for a nationwide observance of Mother’s Day in honor of her late mother. The holiday became commercialized and she admitted she regretted ever starting the holiday.
1914
President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill recognizing Mother’s Day as a national holiday.
